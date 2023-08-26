August 26, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

AFG vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam Tonks Rashid Khan For Huge Six

3 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • AFG vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam Tonks Rashid Khan For Huge Six | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam (60) and Mohammad Rizwan’s (67) crucial partnership helped Pakistan post a fighting total despite a suffering a collapse in the middle order and helped them post 268/8 on board.



Updated: August 26, 2023 7:15 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

PAK vs AFG, PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI, AFG vs PAK, AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI, PAK vs AFG ODI, Paksitan vs Afghanistan, Babar Azam, Babar Azam news, Babar Azam updates, Babar Azam latest news, Babar Azam viral video, Babar Azam six, Babar Azam six vs Rashid Khan, Babar Azam Six video, Babar Azam Rashid Khan, Babar Azam vs Rashid Khan, Babar Azam and Rashid Khan, Rashid Khan, afghanistan vs pakistan, ind vs pak, rahmanullah gurbaz, pak vs afg live, shadab khan, pak vs afg odi imam-ul-haq, अफ़ग़ानिस्तान बनाम पाकिस्तान, rashid khan, ibrahim zadran ,naseem shah ,fakhar zaman ,pakistan national cricket team ,afg vs pak odi ,mohammad nabi ,pakistan vs afghanistan live ,gulbadin naib ,abdul rahman ,r. premadasa stadium ,fazalhaq farooqi ,pak vs afghanistan ,afg vs pak live ,mohammad rizwan
Babar Azam (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan is taking on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Men in Green are eyeing a clean sweep victory that will make them the number 1 ODI team ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first but the decision didn’t look so good as they lost their openers early on. However, skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan stood up this time and helped their team recover from the early blows.

Afghanistan bowling was extremely precise, especially Gulabadin Naib and Rashid Khan. They didn’t allow the batters to score freely. However, the Babar-Rizwan duo patiently waited and progressed the scoreboard.

Both of them completed their fifties and guided PAK’s innings. During the 35th over, Rashid Khan bowled a loose delivery and Babar not missing it delivered it out of the park. This was also the first six of Pakistan’s innings. He completed his 28th half-century with a single on the very next ball.

The video of that six is now going viral all across the social space. Fans are extremely happy to see Babar consistently scoring runs ahead of big tournaments like the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup. Rashid was able to avenge the six in his next over as he dismissed Babar on the score of 60 runs off 86 balls.

Babar along with Rizwan played crucial knocks and helped Pakistan put a fighting total of  268 runs on the scorboard.

AFG vs PAK Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Win Historic Gold, Beat Australia In Final

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

R Praggnanandhaa Thanks Well-Wishers After FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Silver Medal

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan In No Mood To Consider Continental Event As Preparation For ICC World Cup

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Saffola Soya Invites Home Chefs to Showcase their Culinary Skills and be a Part of “Ghore Ghore Zee Bangla” show

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

ITC Savlon presents an ode to the most caring hands!

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Win Historic Gold, Beat Australia In Final

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

R Praggnanandhaa Thanks Well-Wishers After FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Silver Medal

2 hours ago admin