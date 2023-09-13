Home

Afghanistan Cricket Board Announces 15-Member Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 In India

Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are a few of the team’s major players. The national team of Afghanistan will be coached by Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Announces 15-Member Squad For ODI World Cup 2023 In India. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Afghanistan cricket board has announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are a few of the team’s major players.

The Afghanistan cricket team will be captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi. Despite his talk about his recent form Najeebullah Zadran has retained his spot in the World Cup 2023 squad. The Afghans will also have three reserve players in the squad along with them which features the veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib in the squad.

The squad is a mix of both experienced players and youngsters. The Afghanistan Cricket Team is a very dangerous side and can upset any team on their day. They have a strong batting line-up, which consists of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who is a very aggressive batter. With veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also in the squad their middle-order batting line-up is also looking stable. They also have a world-class bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan and also Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy on Tour to Afghanistan! 🏆 ICYMI: Here’s a quick recap of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy’s Tour of Afghanistan, which included visits to some famous landmarks in Kabul and Balkh provinces. 🤩#Afghanistan | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/wzSg5JgQwU — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2023

The Afghanistan Cricket Team will be looking to make a big impact in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan will open its World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.
















