August 27, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Afghanistan Pacer Fareed Ahmad Dropped From Asia Cup Squad For Abusing Babar Azam

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Afghanistan Pacer Fareed Ahmad Dropped From Asia Cup Squad For Abusing Babar Azam – Report

Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and Sharafuddin Ashraf returned to the Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup.

Fareed Ahmad Dropped From Afghanistan's Asia Cup Squad For Abusing Babar Azam - Report
Fareed Ahmad (Image Source: Twitter)

Afghanistan announced their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Sunday. The team dropped Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahidullah Kamal and Wafadar Momand from the squad. Meanwhile, the likes of Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and Sharafuddin Ashraf were added to the team.

Karim Janat has just played one ODI for Afghanistan in 2017 but has been a regular member of the Afghanistan T20I team. The pacer has taken 37 T20I wickets at an average of 26.81. Najibullah Zadran was ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to an injury and his return will be a big boost for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Fareed Ahmad has been dropped from the team because he abused Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq. The news is doing rounds on social media but there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Afghanistan head into the Asia Cup after losing 3-0 to Pakistan in the ODI series. The scoreline does not suggest how close the series was. Afghanistan had their moments in all three ODIs but failed to capitalise on crunch situations and ended up losing the games.

Afghanistan have been kept in Group B alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and will open their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on September 3.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Nepal Get Sandeep Lamichhane Boost Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Opener Against Pakistan

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Meeting With Sir Don Bradman On His 115th Birth Anniversary, Says ‘An Experience I’ll Never Forget’

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

‘It’s Bit Disappointing, Yuzi Is Always Very Handy’, Says AB De Villiers On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Exclusion

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Nepal Get Sandeep Lamichhane Boost Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Opener Against Pakistan

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Meeting With Sir Don Bradman On His 115th Birth Anniversary, Says ‘An Experience I’ll Never Forget’

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

‘It’s Bit Disappointing, Yuzi Is Always Very Handy’, Says AB De Villiers On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Exclusion

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Afghanistan Pacer Fareed Ahmad Dropped From Asia Cup Squad For Abusing Babar Azam

2 hours ago admin