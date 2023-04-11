Afghanistan Tour of India on Cards After World Test Championship 2023 Final

Home

India vs Afghanistan: The announcement of the Afghanistan series is likely to be made by either of the boards soon.

Mumbai: In what would come as a major boost for Afghanistan cricket, the team is likely to travel to India after the World Test Championship 2023 final. As per a TOI report, it will be a short tour and nothing on it has actually been confirmed. “Yes, the Afghanistan cricket team will undertake a short tour to India during June, after the World Test Championship final (at the Oval in London from June 7-11),” a BCCI source told TOI.

India is also set to travel to the Caribbean for a two-Test, three ODIs, and five T20Is in the month of July. The announcement of the Afghanistan series is likely to be made by either of the boards soon. This is a big move from BCCI if it happens that India is supporting Afghanistan cricket despite the Taliban takeover. In the past as well, the Indian board has provided its stadiums in Greater Noida, Dehradun, and Lucknow as its home base for cricket.

The Afghanistan Cricket team had last toured India in 2018 in a one-off Test in which the visitors lost by an inning and 262 runs inside two days.

But before all that, eyes would be on the WTC final where India takes on Australia in a one-off Test at the Kensington Oval. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Having beaten Australia recently, India would feel they are slight favourites but again the conditions would be different and that would make it challenging for both sides. Adjusting quick would be the key.











