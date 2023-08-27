Home

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan Whitewash Provides Pakistan Momentum Going Into Continental Showpiece, Says Babar Azam

The Men in Green emerged victorious over Hasmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: Pakistan men’s team captain Babar Azam feels that the recent whitewash over Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series will provide his side momentum going into the Asia Cup 2023. The continental showpiece will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Babar Azam-led side will face Nepal in the opening encounter of the Asia Cup tournament. The match will be played on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan. The tournament will commence on September 17.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan outclassed Aghan by clean sweeping them by 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series. On 26 August, Saturday, Men in Green emerged victorious over Hasmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

“We are thrilled heading into the Asia Cup. How we have won the (ODI) series against Afghanistan will be an inspiration for us in the tournament,” Babar Azam was quoted as saying by PCB.

"We are thrilled heading into the Asia Cup. How we have won the (ODI) series against Afghanistan will be an inspiration for us in the tournament," Babar Azam was quoted as saying by PCB.

"It was never easy against Afghanistan as most people would have thought. Everyone knows how terrific they are on spin-friendly conditions," the Pakistan skipper said. "The momentum from this series will give us confidence during the Asia Cup. We hope to produce good cricket for our fans," he added.

The series sweep has allowed Pakistan to leapfrog Australia and reach the top of the ICC ODI team rankings. Whereas, Team India sits in third position in the latest ODI team rankings.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has been added to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad with Tayyab Tahir named as the travelling reserve.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel. Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir.
















