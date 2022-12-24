Afghan worldwide Fazalhaq Farooqi was fired on Friday by his Huge Bash League aspect Sydney Thunder following an “incident” final week that was investigated by Cricket Australia. The quick bowler’s contract was torn up after the membership “acquired a grievance concerning the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident final Thursday.”

Thunder referred the matter to Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit for investigation and sacked him following the listening to. “The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit exterior our values and it was decided that his contract be terminated,” Cricket NSW chief Lee Germon stated.

