After Batting With KL Rahul; Shreyas Iyers Video of Fielding in Simulation Match Emerges Ahead of Team Indias Asia Cup Squad Selection

Shreyas Iyer’s Video of Fielding in Simulation Match Emerges Ahead of Team India’s Asia Cup Squad Selection | WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Iyer, who seems to be fielding at covers, moves in quickly towards the ball and picks it up cleanly with one hand.

Shreyas Iyer Fielding

Bangalore: A day after Shreyas Iyer‘s batting video in a simulation match surfaced on social space, there is a new video where you can see the ODI specialist fielding during the match. What is noteworthy here is that he is moving well and that is a good sign. Iyer, who seems to be fielding at covers, moves in quickly towards the ball and picks it up cleanly with one hand. Reports suggest Iyer is fit and is going to be drafted into the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. He has been out of action due to an injury, but going by the clips recently – it seems – he is ready to take on the challenges ahead.

Here is the video that is going viral:

Shreyas Iyer doing fielding during the practice match. Good news for Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/0LhBPjMeAr — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 15, 2023

On the other hand, Rahul is expected to be drafted back in the side for the Asia Cup where India will play Pakistan twice in the group stage. Rahul would be a key memeber of the squad as he will play as a batter and then keep wickets as well.

The squad for the Asia Cup is likely to be announced this week.

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.















