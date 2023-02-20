Home

After Pat Cummins; David Warner, Josh Hazlewood to Also Return to Australia From India – Report

Ind vs Aus: While Cummins is set to rejoin the side ahead of the 3rd Test at Indore, Warner, and Hazlewood would not.

Delhi: Things have gone from bad to worse for the touring Australian team. After Pat Cummins; David Warner, and Josh Hazlewood are set to fly back to Australia and are set to miss the remainder of the series. While Cummins is set to rejoin the side ahead of the 3rd Test at Indore, Warner, and Hazlewood would not. As per News Corp, Hazlewood could not overcome the Achilles injury which has seen him sidelined since the New Year’s Test in Sydney, and for Warner – it is the elbow injury.

What would give some hope for the Australian side that is trailing 0-2 is the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc. Both are in line to play in Indore. Mitchell Swepson will be joining the squad.

Meanwhile, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth consecutive time with a six-wicket win in Delhi on Sunday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson











