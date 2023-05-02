After Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat; Mohammed Siraj Gesture Towards Injured KL Rahul is Pure LOVE

Home

After Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat; Mohammed Siraj’s Gesture Towards Injured KL Rahul is Pure LOVE | VIRAL PIC

IPL 2023: After the match was over, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj walked up to KL Rahul and asked him about his injury out of concern while giving him a hug.

Md Siraj to KL Rahul (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: If Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir’s spat made fans on Monday night feeling sad for the gentleman’s game, there was another moment from the match at the Ekna stadium that is winning hearts. After the match was over, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj walked up to KL Rahul and asked him about his injury out of concern while giving him a hug. Rahul had picked up the injury near the ropes trying to save a boundary. He had to be taken off the field. Despite coming back to bat with the team in trouble, he did not look comfortable during his stay at the crease.

Here is the picture that is going viral:

Mohammad Siraj hugged KL Rahul after the match and asked him how he’s doing. – A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/lS0dHbc9Ao — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow has slipped to third place but still has ten points.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs












