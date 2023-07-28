Home

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian Pacer Sreesanth Loves To Run-In Hard And Deliver Goods For His Team

Defending eight runs for the Eoin Morgan-led Harare Hurricanes against the high-flying Cape Town Samp Army, Sreesanth, first picked a wicket and then effected a run-out as the Hurricanes tied the game and then won it in the Super Over in dramatic fashion.

S. Sreesanth bowled an impactful over against Cape Town Samp Army in Harare. (Photo credit: IANS)

Harare: Considered at one time to be among the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, former India pacer S. Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Afro T10 with a game-changing over.

Defending eight runs for the Eoin Morgan-led Harare Hurricanes against the high-flying Cape Town Samp Army, Sreesanth, first picked a wicket and then effected a run-out as the Hurricanes tied the game and then won it in the Super Over in dramatic fashion.

The 40-year-old was understandably delighted, and said, “I am just very happy and would like to thank the Harare Hurricanes team management for giving me an opportunity here in the Zim Afro T10 which is being played at the Harare Sports Club. The team management and the members are very close to my heart, and I was just waiting for one opportunity.”

Sreesanth has been a veteran of many close-fought battles, be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Indian colours, and Harare, under the lights, he rolled back the years, much to the joy of his fans.

“It was a very important match for the Harare Hurricanes, we had to win this game against the Cape Town Samp Army, and I am very grateful that I could deliver for the team when called upon in such a pressure situation. That I could be a part of that storied ending to the game, even at the age of 40, bowling fast and delivering those yorkers nicely was fantastic. I am grateful, God has been very kind,” a smiling Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth was away from the game for years because of a ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in the IPL 2016 match-fixing scandal. He returned to cricket after winning a court case. However, that final over against Cape Town Samp Army proved that being away from the game did not have any impact on his bowling.

Speaking about that, Sreesanth, who was part of the team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the ODI World Cup in 2011 with the Indian team, said, “I have to thank the team management really over here, especially the likes of head coach JP Duminy, we were always discussing what needs to be done and how to go about it. Whatever work ethic we have and all the hard work really shows on the field and obviously experience is something that helps.

“I always have this attitude that I will not give up, even if it is one ball. I always like to run hard and give my best. So, I think it is all about the experience and I have to really thank the players on the field and the captain Eoin Morgan, who was talking to me and telling me what to do and guiding me,” he was quoted as saying by the organisers of Zim Afro T10.

The Indian ace has always been a fan favourite and never misses out on a chance to entertain them.

Talking about the future, Sreesanth said, “I genuinely believe that if the Harare Hurricanes do well in the Zim Afro T10 and go on to win the tournament, whether I am playing or not, I need to be a part of it and the main plan and aim is to go on and lift the title with my team.”















