Ahmed Shehzad Makes Scathing Attack On Indian Bowlers, Says None Can Scare Opposition

Ahmed Shehzad praised the Indian batters and described them ‘dangerous’. Shehzad last played for Pakistan in 2019 in a T20I.



Ahmed Shehzad (L) is the first Pakistan batter to score tons in all formats. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Out of contention Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad made a scathing attack on the Indian bowling attack stating they don’t have the ability to scare the opponents in terms of skills despite being world-class names.

Shehzad, who last played for Pakistan in 2019 in a T20I, was asked in Nadir Ali Podcast to name an Indian bowler who can be a threat to the opponents. The right-hander replied India have some big names in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, but no one could scare the opposition.

“No disrespect to them. But there hasn’t been any threatening bowler from India that the opposition batter is scared to play him. They have good bowlers like Bumrah, Jadeja and Ashwin, but there has not been a dangerous bowler as such,” he said.

However, Shehzad admitted India have some really good quality batters and are dangerous. “Their batters are dangerous,” Shehzad opined. The 31-year-old, who was a part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2009, was the first from the country to score a century in all three formats of the game.

He also holds the record of being the first Pakistani to score a T20 World Cup hundred in 2014. Shehzad also shared his views on the ugly spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli which made huge headlines during IPL 2023. The Pakistan batter felt Gambhir was at fault and should call Kohli and apologize.

“See this is not my work, but I am giving my opinion only because you have asked me. I might be wrong. From the outside, I think it was Gambhir’s mistake. If he wants to show his nobility, Gautam Gambhir should call Virat Kohli on his phone and apologize,” he added.

“If Gambhir does that (apologize to Kohli), yes, we will agree that he came out as the bigger man, how much he loves Virat Kohli, how he gave away his Man of the Match award to him,” he added.















