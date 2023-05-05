Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Front-Runner To Host India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup Match- Report

Home

Sports

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium Front-Runner To Host India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup Match- Report

The tournament is expected to commence on 5th October.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium Front-Runner To Host India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup Match- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan rivalry will be renewed in the 2023 Cricket Word Cup in October and most likely Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which happens to the largest cricket stadium in the world is the front-runner to host one of cricket’s iconic match-ups.

As per a report by The Indian Express, looking at the high demand for the particular match and an obvious full-house expected, BCCI is looking forward to host the match in Ahmedabad as the stadium can fit around 1 lakh spectators.

The schedule of the tournament will be announced at a grand event, once the IPL season gets over and Pakistan, earlier who were pulling out of the competition are expected to play most of their games in Chennai and Bengaluru due to security reasons. Even Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens has also been considered as a possible venue for the Men in Green. Bangladesh are likely to play in Kolkata and Guwahati so as to reduce the distance for the travelling fans.

Apart from Ahmedabad, a total of 13 venues in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala have been short-listed and only 7 of them will be hosting the India matches. As of now, the tournament is expected to commence on 5th October.

It has been come to light that the Indian management has told BCCI to make spin-friendly pitches during the World Cup, when the Men in Blue go face to face against the likes of Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

“The Indian team has performed well on slow tracks in the past few years at home. So the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared the Indian team should face top teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage,” a BCCI source told.











