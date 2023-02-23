Home

Aiden Markram Named New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Aiden Markaram as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Aiden Markaram

Hyderabad: The wait and the speculations are over as Sunrisers Hyderabad name Aiden Markram as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Having led Sunrisers franchise Eastern Cape to the title in the inaugural SA20 league, Markaram was always going to be a frontrunner. Under the new leader, SRH would like to turn their fortunes in this season after not living up to expectations over the past three years. Markram also becomes the fifth South African player to lead an IPL team.

South African players to lead a team in Indian Premier League :-

JP Duminy (for DD)

Faf du Plessis (for RCB)

David Miller (for PBKS)

Shaun Pollock (for MI)

Aiden Markram (set to lead SRH)*

After releasing Kane Williamson ahead of the auction, the Hyderabad franchise is without a captain. Williamson led the orange army in 2018 in Warner’s absence and also in 2022 when SRH axed Warner. The Australian opener had led the SRH side to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

SRH squad for IPL 2023

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar

Hyderabad play their IPL 2023 opener against Rajasthan on April 2.











