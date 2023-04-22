Aiden Markram Reveals The Reason Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad Loss Against Chennai Super Kings

Home

SRH didn’t manage to put enough runs on the board in front of CSK’s impressive effort with the ball as they were restricted to 134/7 in 20 overs.

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Aiden Markram opened up after the franchise lost a match against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2023. He revealed the reason behind Hyderabad’s loss against Chennai at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Friday.

It was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing season and they are at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, it was Sunrisers’ fourth loss in six games and they lie at the ninth spot.

Markram revealed the reason behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’s loss, saying that they were not good with the bat.

“Disappointed again, never nice to lose. Not good with the bat, couldn’t build partnerships and then you struggle to put a good total. We certainly thought this wasn’t a 130 wicket, it was more around 160. Partnerships weren’t there, we couldn’t build momentum and credit to them for the way they bowled” said Markram in post match conference.

“(On CSK spinners) We knew they’d play a huge role, each person had a plan to counter them – you can either take them down or rotate strike and build partnerships. We had the plans but unfortunately couldn’t execute them. It is about taking on the bowlers in the powerplay, we need to stick to our aggressive approach. We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat. Very pleased with the effort from our bowling group” added Markram.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34 off 26, Rahul Tripathi 21 off 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22) lost to Chennai Super Kings 138-3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77 not out off 57, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35 off 30; Mayank Markande 2/23) by 7 wickets.











