AIFF Confirms Odisha As Host For India vs. Qatar Match For FIFA World Cup 2026 And AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers

AIFF has officially announced in a communication to the Football Association of Odisha, that state of Odisha, will serve as the host for the much-anticipated India vs. Qatar match, a critical fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers.

Bhubaneswar, 2 September 2023: After the successful hosting of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup and Intercontinental cup matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, football fans of India particularly of Odisha have another reason to cheer.

The match will be held on 21 November 2023 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

This significant decision by AIFF reaffirms Odisha’s growing reputation as a hub for sports and a destination of choice for international events particularly Football. This promises to be a momentous occasion for football enthusiasts across the nation.

Bhubaneswar, the host city, also has five FIFA standard natural pitches that further adds to the state’s ability to host marquee football tournaments.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “We are immensely honored and thrilled to host the India vs. Qatar match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers. This event not only showcases Odisha’s passion for football but also highlights our commitment to promoting Football in the state. We look forward to welcoming players, fans, and football enthusiasts from across the nation to witness this historic moment in Odisha.”

The match between India and Qatar holds immense significance as both teams vie for qualification in the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027. Fans can expect a thrilling contest that will be remembered for years to come.

This announcement comes as a testament to Odisha’s world-class sporting infrastructure, dedicated fan base, and its unwavering support for sports at all levels. As always, Odisha will ensure the successful execution of this high-profile match, providing top-notch facilities and security for players and spectators alike.

AIFF’s decision to entrust Odisha with this event reflects the confidence placed in the state’s ability to organize and manage international sporting events of this magnitude.

The details regarding the match date, venue, ticketing, and other important information will be communicated in due course, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.















