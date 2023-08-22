Home

Sports

AIFF Introduces Youth Quota For I-League, Eight U-22 Players Mandatory For All Clubs

The League Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to increase the maximum number of players allowed in a squad in the I-League from 30 to 35 and to introduce a youth players’ quota, by dint of which, the clubs will have to sign eight U-22 players in their respective squads.



AIFF Introduces Youth Quota For I-League, Eight U-22 Players Mandatory For All Clubs. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, Aug 22: All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) League Committee has made a huge change in the squad structure of the I-League by introducing a new youth quota to the country’s second division. As a result of this introduction, all clubs will have to sign mandatory 8 U-22 players, thus increasing the maximum squad strength from 30 to 35.

The League Committee, which met over video conferencing on Tuesday, also decided to maintain the status quo in terms of the number of foreigners a club can sign in the I-League.

The meeting was chaired by Lalnghinglova Hmar, and attended by Committee Members Arif Ali, Caitanno Jose Fernandes, Dr Reginold Varghese, and Anirban Dutta. AIFF Vice President NA Haris, Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran and Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan M were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Prabhakaran said, “We have important agendas to discuss and decide upon regarding the new Third Division League, for which state FAs have nominated their respective teams. We have also received communications and requests from clubs and state FAs, which we need to consider before taking decisions.”

After a request came in from the clubs to allow more players in the squad in the I-League, the Committee decided to increase the maximum number of players in the squad from 30 to 35.

The Committee also felt it prudent to introduce a youth players’ quota, by dint of which, the clubs will have to sign eight U-22 players in their respective I-League squads.

The AIFF League Committee decided to maintain the status quo in terms of the number of foreigners a club can sign in the I-League.

Just like the 2022-23 season, the clubs will be able to register six foreign players (including one player from an AFC Member Association) in their matchday squad (Starting XI + 10 substitutes). However, they can field only four foreigners (at least one of whom will have to be from an AFC Member Association), at any given point during a match.

The meeting also decided on the clubs nominated for the 3rd Division League by nine state FAs, which complied with the nomination criteria. Teams from the following state football associations have been shortlisted:

Chhattisgarh FA: RKM Football Academy and New Friends Club Dantewada

Football Delhi: Vatika FC and Garhwal FC

Goa FA: Dempo SC and Sporting Clube de Goa

Gujarat SFA: Baroda FA and ARA FC

Karnataka SFA: Sporting Club Bengaluru and Kickstart FC

Punjab FA: International Football Club Phagwara, Doaba United FC

Madhya Pradesh FA: Lake City FC

Rajasthan FA: Jaipur Elite FC

WIFA (Maharashtra): Millat FC

The League Committee entrusted the responsibility of defining the format of the 3rd Division League to the AIFF Secretariat.

Meanwhile, nominations received from 10 other states will be confirmed after following certain due diligence as instructed by the League Committee.

The state Football Associations that are fray are All Manipur FA, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu FA, Kerala FA, Pondicherry FA, Sikkim FA, Uttar Pradesh FA, Assam FA, FA of Odisha, Telangana FA and IFA (West Bengal).

(With IANS Inputs)















