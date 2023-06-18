Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane To Play County Cricket For Leicestershire After West Indies Tour

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ajinkya Rahane To Play County Cricket For Leicestershire After West Indies Tour

Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.



Published: June 18, 2023 2:48 PM IST


By PTI

Ajinkya Rahane To Play County Cricket For Leicestershire After West Indies Tour
Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire after Windies tour

New Delhi: Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be playing his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in division two, after finishing his two-Test assignment with the Indian team against the West Indies.

Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

Rahane had inked the deal with Leicestershire back in January and was supposed to play eight first-class games and also the entire Royal London Cup (domestic 50 over competition) between June to September, after the completion of his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings.

However, the plan had to be shelved since he made a comeback to Indian Test team and couldn’t join his county side immediately after the IPL was over.

“Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white ball scheme of things,” a BCCI source in know of things, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season when he was dropped from the 50 over World Cup side.

Rahane, who scored 89 in Indian first innings in the WTC final, has just completed 5,000 runs in the traditional format in 83 Tests.

While most of the top Indian players will shift their focus to 50-over cricket, Rahane will get more red-ball game time through the month of September, before he is back in India for the full-fledged Indian domestic season, followed by a tour of South Africa in December.










Source link

Previous article
‘The one who can’t run trains…’: Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at PM Modi
Next article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History In Indonesia; Becomes 1st Indian Pair To Win BWF Super 1000 Event
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights