‘Ajinkya Rahane’s Hundred Comes When India Were In Trouble’- Sunil Gavaskar On India Batter’s WTC Final 2023 Knock

Rahane, playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, shined on his comeback with a splendid 89, his 26th half-century in the format.

London: Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar lavished huge praise on Ajinkya Rahane for his 89 runs knock against Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship’s Day 3 in London at The Oval on Friday.

India were reeling as the top four batters were unable to cross the 15-run mark while chasing 469 runs and the game was totally going in favor of the Aussies but Rahane and Thakur shared a superb 109-run partnership off 145 balls for the seventh wicket to lead a superb fightback for India and avoid the ignominy of follow-on.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar hailed Rahane on air saying that his hundred comes when the side is in trouble.

“Look at the hundreds he scored, they have mostly been when India were in trouble. He has always risen to the occasion; he has a sense of the occasion. He’s one of those low-profile players who won’t be thumping his chest when he gets to a half-century or a century. He just raises his bat, goes about his business quietly, but assuredly,” Gavaskar had said.

Although, Australia continued to remain ahead in the World Test Championship final by extending their lead to 296.

Brief Scores: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs and 123/4 in 44 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41 not out, Steve Smith 34; Ravindra Jadeja 2/25, Umesh Yadav 1/21) lead India 296 in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51; Pat Cummins 3/83, Cameron Green 2/44) by 296 runs.















