‘Unable To Understand Its Pulse’: Akash Chopra On Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Struggling In ODIs, Suggests Changes

For all his batting genius in T20s, Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to crack the ODI code.

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled in ODIs. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Suryakumar Yadav’s acknowledgment of his mediocre returns in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a great way to start improving and enhance his performances in 50-overs cricket. Suryakumar has been in smashing form in T20Is, but has not managed to replicate the same in 50-overs cricket. He showed his class in the third T20I clash between India and the West Indies in Guyana on August 8th where he played a match-winning knock of 83 runs off 44 balls. After bagging the player of the match award, he recognised his inconsistent form record in ODIs and expressed his determination to be much better in this format.

Speaking about the same, Aakash Chopra said that Suryakumar Yadav’s willingness to admit his shortcomings marks a positive stride forward. Chopra stated:”Surya Bhau has candidly, honestly and openly accepted that his ODI record is really bad, it is nothing to be ashamed of, there is nothing to hide as well, and he already knows what you (reporters) are saying. Acceptance is the first step towards improvement.”

The former Indian opener also said that Surya was not the first player who was finding it hard to juggle between formats. He spoke about how Rohit Sharma struggled in Test cricket in the middle order, but has become one of the pillars of Indian cricket in Tests since he has started opening the innings.

Chopra also said that the management should be patient and Surya needs to understand and grasp the essence of ODI cricket since every format has a distinct tempo.

“When he plays ODI cricket, he is unable to understand its pulse, because it doesn’t work out if you try to hit every ball. The bowlers are also adamant,” Chopra said.

Chopra believed that Suryakumar Yadav needs to be smart while playing ODI cricket and he needs to place a lot of importance to strike rotation. However, despite all his ball hitting prowess, Chopra was not very sure if the right-hander would be ready to take up a spot in India’s middle order in the upcoming World Cup later this year.















