Akash Madhwal Equals Legendary Milestone After Mumbai Indians Pacers 5/5 Destroys LSG

Reading time: 13 min.
Akash Madhwal equalled legendary Anil Kumble’s record for the most economical five-for in the history of IPL.

Akash Madhwal celebrates after taking a wicket against LSG. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

New Delhi: At a time when Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson missed out due to injuries, little-known Akash Mashwal stood up like a boss for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Although it is too early to draw comparisons, the Uttarakhand engineer bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Chasing Mumbai Indians scored 182/8, LSG fell to Madhwal’s incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma as the Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumbled for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

Madhwal equalled legendary Anil Kumble’s record for the most economical five-for in the history of IPL. MI will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings’ opposition for the big final on Sunday.

“I have been practicing a lot and waiting for my opportunity. I have done engineering, cricket is my passion and I have been waiting for this since 2018,” said Madhwal after the game. He picked the wickets of Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan. “The wicket of Nicholas Pooran was most pleasing for me,” he added.

Soon after the left-arm pacer’s match-winning feat, formers and current players showered praises for the youngster.

So far, Madhwal has taken 13 wickets in seven matches in IPL 2023 so far. He was Mumbai Indians net bowler the earlier season. “He (Akash) was the part of the team last year as a support bowler, and once Jofra was gone and I knew he had skills and the character to do the job for us,” said Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after the game.










