Akash Madhwals 5/5 Helps Mumbai Indians Fix Gujarat Titans Date In Qualifier 2

LSG Vs MI HIGHLIGHTS: Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 Helps Mumbai Indians Fix Gujarat Titans Date In Qualifier 2

live

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians beat LSG by 81 runs. In reply to MI’s 182/8, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Mumbai Indians VS Lucknow Super Giants Last Wicket: Mohsin Khan b Akash Madhwal 0 (7) – 101/10 in 16.3 Over

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal

























