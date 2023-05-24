 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Akash Madhwals 5/5 Helps Mumbai Indians Fix Gujarat Titans Date In Qualifier 2

live

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians beat LSG by 81 runs. In reply to MI’s 182/8, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal




  • 11:21 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: With this win, Mumbai Indians set their date with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. Akash Madhwal now equals the legendary Anil Kumble’s record for the most economical five-for in the history of IPL



  • 11:18 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal does the job for Mumbai Indians with 21 balls to spare. He takes his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL. LSG are all out for 101 in 16.3 overs. Madhwal finishes with 5/5 in 3.3 overs.



  • 11:03 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal is back into the attack and he takes another wicket. Ravi Bishnoi departs. Chris Jordan takes the catch. LSG 100/8



  • 11:01 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: LSG are not playing QDK tonight and that’s one mistake that will haunt them for sometime. In the last IPL, QDK had scored 500 runs and most importantly, the South African has played for Mumbai Indians for a good amount of time. Cameras pan out to QDK in the dressing room and the southpaw hides his face with the cap. LSG 98/7 (14)



  • 10:57 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: FYI, whoever wins tonight will meet Gujarat Titans for a place in the final. Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the final. At the moment, it looks Mumbai Indians are likely to face Titans in Qualifier 2.



  • 10:54 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Another one bites the dust. K Gowtham is run out by a direct throw from Rohit Sharma. LSG 94/7 (13)



  • 10:51 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: It’s getting bad for Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis completes one run before getting run out. Tim David and Ishan Kishan does the job for MI. LSG 90/6 (12)



  • 10:36 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma should use Akash Madhwal just like he uses Jasprit Bumrah. 1 over in powerplay… 1 in middle overs to try to break any partnership and the remaining 2 for the death overs. Just as we write this, Mashwal puts Mumbai Indians command with two wickets in two balls. Ayush Badoni and dangerman Nicholas Pooran go back to the hut putting LSG on backfoot. LSG 79/5 (10)



  • 10:34 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: The timeout has worked for Mumbai Indians as Piyush Chawla gets Krunal Pandya caught by Tim David. This is a much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. LSG 74/3 (9)



  • 10:32 PM IST


    LSG Vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Marcus Stoinis is the first LSG batter to cross 400 runs in IPL 2023. LSG are staying in the game with sensible batting from Krunal Pandya and Stoinis. LSG 68/2 (8)













