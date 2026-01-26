DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Aligned Automation, a global AI-powered professional technology services company accelerating excellence through intelligent operations and data-driven solutions, today announced the sponsorship of professional golfers Cole Sherwood, Dillon Stewart, and Kaleiya Romero. The sponsorship reflects Aligned Automation’s commitment to fostering young, high-potential talent and supporting individuals who demonstrate the discipline, focus, and long-term ambition required to reach the pinnacle of their sport. By investing in these emerging athletes early in their professional journeys, Aligned Automation aims to help the next generation develop the resilience and leadership required to succeed on the course and contribute meaningfully as leaders of tomorrow. The athletes are represented by Intrepid XXII, a sports talent management and advisory firm supporting a growing roster of professional golf and elite athletic talent, including Josh Frost and Talor Gooch.
- Cole Sherwood turned professional in 2024 following a standout collegiate career at Vanderbilt University. He earned Korn Ferry Tour status through PGA TOUR University and now competes across professional tours.
- Dillon Stewart, an Oklahoma State University alumnus, earned status on PGA TOUR Americas and captured an early-career victory at the Bromont Open. He currently competes with Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR Q-School.
- Kaleiya Romero competes on the Epson Tour and Aramco Series and is a four-time All-West Coast Conference First Team selection from Pepperdine University.
