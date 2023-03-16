Home

Live Streaming Of All England Open 2023: All Eyes On Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, all will be in action in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023. Check live streaming details.

(From L) Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen. (Image: Twitter)

Live Streaming Of All England Open 2023: After winning their opening round games, the star Indian trio of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be seeking their quarterfinal berths in men’s singles at the ongoing All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 on Friday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Unseeded in the tournament, Prannoy started his campaign against Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan with a hard-fought victory. Sen and Srikanth outclasses fifth-seed Tien Chen Chou (Taiwan and Toma Junior Popov (France) respectively to book their spot in the second round.

However, tough challenge awaits the trio in Round 2. Prannoy is scheduled to face third-seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia while Danish superstar Anders Antonsen awaits Sen. Srikanth will face seventh-seed Japanese Kodai Naraoka.

If all goes well, Sen could face Prannoy an all-Indian quarterfinal. Provided Srikanth triumphs on Thursday, either Kenta Nishimoto of Japan or fourth-seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia will play the Indian.

The other Indians in the fray on the day are Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who will be facing the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in men’s doubles.

In women’s doubles, India’s Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will take on Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan.

All England Open 2023 Match Timings (Tentative)

HS Prannoy vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Round 2) – 6:10 PM IST

Anders Antonsen vs Lakshya Sen (Round 2) – 8:10 PM IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Naraoka (Round 2) – 8:10 PM IST

Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Liang Wei Keng vs Wang Chang (Round 2) – 6:10 IST

Tressa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Yuki Fukushima vs Sayaka Hirota (R0und 2) – 4:10 PM IST

When and Where to Watch All England Open 2023 in India?

The All England Open Badminton Championship 2023 matches start at 2:30 PM IST. In India Jio Cinema will live stream the matches for free. Viewers can also catch live action on Badminton World Federation (BWF’s) official YouTube Channel – BWF TV. Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will live telecast the matches from quarterfinal onwards.











