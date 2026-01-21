EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Jan. 20, 2026



Silver Waves Media Top 27 Grassroots Programs.



/PRNewswire/ — All In Elite has been named a Top 27 program in America by Silver Waves Media. All In Elite has been recognized as a pillar of the basketball community for its outstanding work in giving back, helping thousands of athletes earn college scholarships and helping hundreds of coaches ascend in their careers. All In Elite established in Los Angeles by Ryan Silver has the largest coaching tree in grassroots sports.“I am incredibly proud of the amazing work we have done with All In Elite Under Armour. We have invested millions of dollars into our players. We have changed the lives of many players and coaches. We have provided unlimited financial resources to make sure no player has ever been left behind at All In Elite Under Armour.”“It is an amazing achievement in being named a Top 27 program in America. We have strived to provide as many opportunities as possible for our student-athletes.”“I am very proud of our program helping all of our student-athletes reach their goals. We have been able to make it possible for every student-athlete to have access to our program”.Malik Fitts – South Florida/St. Marys/Boston Celtics/LA ClippersMiles Norris – Oregon/UCSB/Boston CelticsNico Mannion – Arizona/Golden State WarriorsJosh Green – Arizona/Dallas Mavericks/Charlotte HornetsKJ Simpson – Colorado/Charlotte HornetsLamont Butler – San Diego State/Kentucky/Atlanta HawksCassius Stanley – Duke/ Indiana PacersJacob Davidson – Eastern WashingtonAndrew Cook – Eastern WashingtonAidan Mahaney – St Mary’sBarrington Hargress – UC RiversideJake Hall – New MexicoGavin Sykes – Long Beach StateTyrone Riley – San FranciscoRyan Beasley – San FranciscoKyle Lafroy – LehighChristian Juzang – HarvardMichael Wong – PrincetonClark Slajchert – PennMiles Byrd – San Diego StateAndre Henry – UC IrvineJustin Strings – Sacramento StateDrew Buggs – HawaiiJadon Jones – Long Beach StateAdrease Jackson – DartmouthDeshawn All-Eikens – CSUNStone Gettings – CornellTory San Antonio – Cal State FullertonDJ Rodman – Washington StateNew Williams – Fresno State All In Elite Under Armour currently has 4 active NBA players and over 50 coaches coaching in college. The 2026 season starts in February 2026. Visitfor more information. All In Elite and Coach Ryan Silver will be honored with a community impact award by State Senator Henry Stern in June of 2026. SOURCE Silver Waves Media