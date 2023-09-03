September 3, 2023

Allen, Phillips Power Kiwis To 202

2 hours ago admin


LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Here are the latest live updates and scores of England vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates.

England vs New New Zealand. (Pic: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Score

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the third match of their four-match T20I series. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this clash on Sunday, September 3.  Jos Buttler-led side took an unassailable lead in the series after winning the second match by 95 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan










