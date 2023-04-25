 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
7.6 C
New York

Always Dreamt Of Winning A Match For Delhi Capitals, Says Pacer Mukesh Kumar

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 7 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Always Dreamt Of Winning A Match For Delhi Capitals, Says Pacer Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals registered their second victory in the IPL 2023 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.



Published: April 25, 2023 3:50 PM IST


By IANS

Indian Premier League 2023, Indian Premier League 2023 News, Indian Premier League 2023 Latest News, Indian Premier League 2023 Updates, Indian Premier League 2023 Latest Updates, Indian Premier League 2023 Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Latest Comments In Sunrisers Hyderabad Match, Mukesh Kumar Latest Comments, Mukesh Kumar Latest News, Mukesh Kumar Latest News, Mukesh Kumar Updates, Mukesh Kumar Latest Updates, Mukesh Kumar Comments, Sunrisers Hyderabad Latest News, Sunrisers Hyderabad News, Sunrisers Hyderabad Latest Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates, SRH vs DC, Delhi Capitals Player Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Comments After Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler News, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler Latest News, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler Latest Comment, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler Comment, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler Latest Updates, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Bowler Updates
Always Dreamt Of Winning A Match For Delhi Capitals, Says Pacer Mukesh Kumar. ( Pic: IANS)

Hyderabad:  Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who played a key role in Delhi Capitals’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 34 of IPL 2023, said that he always dreamt of winning a match for his franchise in the last over.

Delhi Capitals registered their second victory in the IPL 2023 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday night.

The Delhi-based franchise put up 144/9 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 137/6. They needed to defend 13 runs in the final over and speedster Mukesh Kumar ensured that his team crossed the line by conceding just five runs.

“I always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals in the last over and that’s what I tried to do. I wanted to make full use of the opportunity when I was told that I would bowl the last over. I held my nerve and focused on my target,” Mukesh was quoted as saying in a media release by the franchise.

“I just wanted to win the match for Delhi Capitals and it didn’t matter to me if I didn’t get wickets. I wanted to find a way to not concede a boundary in the final delivery. I’ll look to replicate this performance in the future,” he added.

Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 62/5 in the eighth over. However, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel strung a 69-run partnership to help the team post a respectable total.

“We lost five wickets in quick succession, but Sarfaraz and I thought that 140-150 would be enough on the wicket in Hyderabad. Axar and Manish’s partnership was very crucial for us,” the pacer said.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.




Published Date: April 25, 2023 3:50 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

.

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh