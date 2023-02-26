Alyssa Healy DECODES Harmanpreet Kaur Run-Out in Womens T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Home

Alyssa Healy DECODES Harmanpreet Kaur Run-Out in Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final

After the game, Healy admitted that in such scenarios when the batter is comfortably looking to make ground, she does not dislodge the bails.

Cape Town: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led India’s fightback in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final 1 versus Australia at the Newlands in Cape Town. Chasing 172 to win, India was reeling at 28 for three inside the powerplay. That is when Harmanpreet stepped it up and stitched a valuable partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues to get India’s chase back on track. She also brought up her fifty in merely 32 balls. At that stage, it seemed India was cruising, but an unfortunate run-out led to the Indian captain’s dismissal. Her bat got jammed in the pitch and Healy dislodged the bails.

“Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky.” 👀 For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy. 100% correct.👍 pic.twitter.com/Uu46ggwiQ6 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) February 26, 2023

“It’s kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, well done for taking the bails. And it’s quite an interesting one because I actually don’t take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on,” Healy told ABC sport.

“So, it’s annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, I think that’s out. And I think Shooter at point was like. I also think that it’s out,” she added.











