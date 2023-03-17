Home

Sports

LMS India Super Series 2023: Aman Dhall To Lead Gurgaon Incredibles In Inaugural Season

Gurgaon Incredibles have named players from South Africa, England in their final squad.



Gurgaon Incredibles players pose for a photograph. (Image: Special Arrangement)

New Delhi: Players from South Africa, England, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be a part of the Gurgaon Incredibles squad on Friday in the upcoming AB de Villiers-backed ‘Last Man Stands’ (LMS) India Super Series 2023.

The largest amateur T20 cricket league kicked off with the India Super Series on March 17. Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal was in attendance as chief guest. Gurgaon Incredibles are clubbed in Group D, alongside Kolkata Yankee Royals, Mohali Knights and London Hustle.

Gurgaon Incredibles will open their campaign against Mohali Knights at BallPark ground in Gurgaon. Aman Dhall, Gurgaon Incredibles owner, will captain the side. Suheil Farrell Tandon, an English Level 2 accredited coach and bowling all-rounder, will play a dual role of both vice-captain and coach.

Acquired by CommsCredible, an India-based PR tech startup, Gurgaon Incredibles boast of entrepreneurs, students to corporate professionals and have a unique mix of young and experienced cricketing talent hailing from different parts of India and world.

Aged between 20 to 44 years, the team comprises players from diverse regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Haryana, South Africa and England to name a few. “We are thrilled to make our debut at the Indian Super Series,” Dhall said.

“Dubbed as ‘Gurgaon Ke Guru’, Gurgaon Incredibles has passionate, talented players from different walks of life and regions that have come together as a team. As a company that believes in creating a sportsmanship culture, our vision is to build a strong platform for grooming professional talent.

“With Gurgaon Incredibles, I am confident we will continue to fulfill this dream of nurturing players from national as well international regions,” he added.

Gurgaon Incredibles Squad: Aman Dhall ( captain), Suheil Tandon (vice captain and coach), Sunil Chauhan, Hemant Balyan, Deepanshu Kakkar (wk), Jordan Collier, Ned Bailey, Ankit Verma, Virender Singh Negi, Hari Om Agarwal, Jatin Sehrawat, Karan Jorasia (Standby 1), Mohit Chauhan (Standby 2), Bharat Sharma.











