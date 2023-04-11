Home

Amit Mishra CAUGHT Applying Saliva on Ball During IPL Game Between RCB-LSG; Stirs Fresh Controversy | WATCH

IPL 2023: A day after the game, a video surfaced on social space where you can see LSG spinner Amit Mishra applying saliva on the ball while bowling.

Amit Mishra Controversy (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: It was a night to remember for the fans at M. Chinnaswamy, but not quite for the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans tough. But, the game against Lucknow Super Giants went right down to the wire before the KL Rahul-led side came on top. While the quality of the game was top-notch, yet to made controversies. From Faf du Plessis getting fined for slow-over rate to Avesh Khan getting reprimanded – the game was not quite played within the rules. A day after the game, a video surfaced on social space where you can see LSG spinner Amit Mishra applying saliva on the ball while bowling.

The cameras captured the moment during the 12th over of the game. While certainly he did not do it on purpose, it would be interesting to see if he gets penalised.

Here is the video that is now raising eyebrows:

It was a heartbreaking loss for Bangalore. All along it seemed they were cruising till Nicholas Pooran came in and took the away from the home side in no time.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was at his sublime best attacking pacers inside the power-play. He hit a scintillating 61 off 44 balls. On the other hand, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on a breathtaking 79 from 46 deliveries. Then, Glenn Maxwell smashed 59 off just 29 balls to provide the finishing kick. Bangalore posted a mammoth 212/2 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1/18, Mark Wood 1/32) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Wayne Parnell 3/41, Harshal Patel 2/48) by 1 wicket.












