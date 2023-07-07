Home

MS Dhoni birthday: An Event Celebrated Like For No Other Sportsperson In India

As the former India skipper and the Chennai Super King (CSK) leader and darling celebrates his 42nd birthday, one can but only step back and acknowledge his contribution to the sport.

New Delhi: If there was ever going to another sporting holiday in India, it would likely be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday. While that may be an exaggeration, although a marginal one, there cannot be any denying that Dhoni’s birthday has taken the proportions of a national event, celebrated by almost all cricket lovers, irrespective of whether they follow his franchise or not. Very few players have over the years had such an impact on the sport in India and as things stand, the effect and influence will carry on for a long while.

The last captain to bring home any ICC trophy, Dhoni has set marks that have not even been neared thereafter, let alone crossed. From the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 to the iconic ICC World Cup win in 2011 and the Champions Trophy two years later, Dhoni has a cabinet as complete as any skipper in India could dare to dream about.

The man’s sheer presence and calmness in the field was and remains to be folklore as the veteran, surely on the verge of ending his playing days soon, brought home the Indian Premier League (IPL) title this year for CSK, sending fans into delirium and getting respect even from the most die-hard opponent.

Questions about his retirement have been around for years and Dhoni himself however has put a little teaser to the entire situation. But as of now, it is not something we really need to go over. It will come when it does.

The legacy of MS Dhoni will stay long after he hangs up his gloves, both kinds. Even then, his presence will be seen and felt. As he celebrates another milestone of his life, Dhoni continues to rule the sport, and will do so for long.















