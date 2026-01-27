PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “We wanted to create a new towel product that would provide a secure and protective fabric barrier between the user’s body and germs, sweat, and bacteria that may gather on exercise machine benches and seats,” said one of two inventors, from Debary, Fla., “so we invented the GYM BUDDY. Our design would be easy to secure in place on the bench or seat for good hygiene.” The invention provides an improved towel product for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it provides a barrier to prevent skin contact on the bench against germs, bacteria, sweat, and bodily fluids that may accumulate on exercise equipment. It also prevents the towel from falling onto the floor. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and convenience. The invention features a portable and eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for gym and home fitness equipment. Additionally, using disinfectant cleaners and deodorant sprays/wipes provided by gyms to wipe down benches can irritate skin. The GYM BUDDY stays in place on equipment and does not fall on the floor, and it reduces the need for disinfectant sprays or wipes that may cause skin irritation. The GYM BUDDY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.thegym-buddy.com. Or contact Alfredo & Tyrenna at 321-946-1480 or email [email protected]. SOURCE InventHelp
