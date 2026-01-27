PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I thought there could be a more accurate way to determine if a player is offsides during a soccer game,” said an inventor, from North Hollywood, Calif., “so I invented the SOCCER SHOES. My precise design could help salvage a game.” The invention provides a new type of soccer shoe designed to determine if a player is offsides. In doing so, it increases accuracy. As a result, it eliminates guesswork and arguments. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for soccer players, soccer teams, etc. The SOCCER SHOES invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.soccershoes.net. Or contact Fernando Techera at 818-927-5589 or email [email protected]. SOURCE InventHelp
