LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh from its highly acclaimed debut at CES 2026, Guide outdoor will showcase ApexVision at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas (January 20–23) at Booth #40516. As a premier event for the shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry, SHOT Show brings together professionals to explore technologies shaping the year ahead. ApexVision marks a major step forward in ultra-clarity thermal imaging, and its tailored hunting optics are set to attract serious hunters and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the show.ApexVision marks a significant advancement in thermal imaging performance through the deep integration of hardware and software. It combines the advanced ApexCore S1 infrared detector, the high-performance Nexus 1.0 processing platform, and the AI-powered Hyper-light 2.0 algorithm, together deliver exceptional image detail, superior contrast and edge enhancement, noise suppression, and lag-free visuals — even at high magnification or on fast-moving targets. At SHOT Show 2026, ApexVision will be demonstrated across a lineup of thermal optics at Guide Outdoor booth:
- The TU1260MS multi-spectral scope, powered by the latest ApexVision technology, delivers ultra-clarity and precision. It provides smooth, ghost-free motion, high-fidelity imaging, and razor-sharp detail even at long distance. The TU1260MS utilizes a 1280×1024 thermal sensor and a 1920×1080 low-light CMOS sensor, NETD≤15mK, 60mm objective lens, and 1500m laser rangefinder. The TU1260MS, a tailored hunting companion, enables megapixel-level clarity and precise shooting for both day and night hunting.
- Other popular ApexVision-powered optics will also be on display for hands-on demonstrations, including thermal and night vision devices, thermal imaging scopes, clip-ons, as well as monoculars and binoculars.
