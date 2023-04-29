Home

Andre Russell Picks KKR Over West Indies, Says ‘Even My Country Never Really Invest That Much On Me’

Andre Russell has been an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League. He joined the two-time champions nine years back. He celebrates his 35th birthday on April 29, 2023.

Andre Russell has scored 108 runs and took five wickets so far in IPL 2023 for KKR. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Andre Russell has chosen his Indian Premier League franchise over country stating the two-time champions holds a special place in his heart due to their support to the West Indian cricketer.

Russell has been an integral part of KKR since he joined the two-time champions nine years ago from Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). However, the Caribbean star hasn’t performed like everyone would have wanted him to do. So far, he scored 108 runs and took five wickets.

“KKR actually make things happen for me when they sent me to get proper treatments on my knees. That’s something special to me to be honest. No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me,” Russell told KKR on their YouTube channel.

Russell said that is loving his time at KKR and respects CEO Venky Mysore. “I’m happy here. I don’t see any other franchise that I would really love to be a part of in this tournament because I’ve been here for about 9 years now.

“Being here for so many years, and meeting these guys, get closer to them every year. When cricket isn’t not being played, I’m still in communication with Mr Venky (Mysore). I look up to him, I really respect him,” added the right-handed explosive batter.

Meanwhile, Russell is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Russell, who made his debut for West Indies in 2011, has played for the country in 56 ODIs and 67 T20Is.












