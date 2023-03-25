Andre Russell to be New KKR Captain in Injured Shreyas Iyers Absence? All-Rounders Latest Statement Goes VIRAL

Home

IPL 2023: Andre Russell to be New KKR Captain in Injured Shreyas Iyer's Absence? All-Rounders Latest Statement Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Amid all the speculations, Russell has made a roaring statement where he has claimed he is a legend and has asked fans to come and watch him bat.

‘I’m a legend. Come out and watch me bat’: Andre Russell’s roaring statement ahead of IPL 2023



Kolkata: Andre Russell is a superstar! Time and again, he has done the impossible and hence earned a reputation for himself as a big match-winner. With less than a week left for the start of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to announce their captain for the season as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out following an injury. Amid all the speculations, Russell has made a roaring statement where he has claimed he is a legend and has asked fans to come and watch him bat.

“I’ll try to make all of you happy. I’m satisfied with how the ball is coming out of the bat. Hopefully, I can replicate the same during this IPL,” Russell told reporters in Kolkata.

“Won’t you watch me bat? I’m a legend. I want all of you to cheer for me,” Russell told reporters.

KKR begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 in Mohali.

KKR squad for IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR roped in N. Jagadeesan for Rs. 90 lakh during the mini-auction. All-rounders David Wiese (Rs. 1 crore) and Shakib Al Hasan (Rs. 1.5 crore) were also purchased, besides a few young Indian players.

Besides, KKR also traded in Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans and Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals.

