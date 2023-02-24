Anjum Chopra Lashes Out At Smriti Mandhana After Indias Womens T20 World Cup Semifinal Exit

Home

Sports

Anjum Chopra Lashes Out At Smriti Mandhana After India’s Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Exit

Smriti Mandhana was trapped leg-before wicket off Ashleigh Gardner for just two. India lost by five runs.



Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner four times in T20Is. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former captain Anjum Chopra minced no words for Smriti Mandhana after the India vice-captain fell cheaply while opening the innings during their semifinal loss against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mandhana was dimsissed for just just two while chasing Australia’s 172/4 at Newlands in Capwtown. Notably it was the fourth time Mandhana fell victim of Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner in T20Is.

“Ashleigh Gardner has dismissed Smriti Mandhana four times in T20Is – the fourth instance being the semi-final. If you succumb to a bowler so often, then how can the team have hopes from you?,” Chopra said on her YouTube channel.

Not just Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Yaskika Bhatia too failed to provide the much-needed push at the start of the chase. While Shafali managed just nine, Yastika was run out for just four.

Chopra also questioned Shafali’s shot selection against Megan Schutt. “Shafali Verma also fell due to a misjudgment. It was umpire’s call on lbw, but she should have known that Megan Schutt would have bowled two balls outside, but would bring the third one in.

Schutt has troubled Shafali in the past as well, but I couldn’t see any homework on the ground,” added the veteran. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues did try their best with 52 and 43, but it wasn’t enough as India fell short once again.











