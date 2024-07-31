Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batter and coach, dies at 71

As a batter, Gaekwad scored 1985 runs from 70 Test innings, with a highest score of 201 against Pakistan in 1982-83, where he patiently batted for 671 minutes – then the slowest ever double-century in first-class cricket.

He also famously made 81 in Jamaica against a West Indies side boasting the likes of Michael Holding in its attack – a feat rendered doubly impressive by the fact that it came in an era when there were neither helmets nor restrictions on bouncers. Gaekwad had to have an operation after he was stung on the ear by a Holding bouncer that punctured his eardrum. He signed off his playing career on a high, with a hundred in his last first-class match.