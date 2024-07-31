Sports

Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batter and coach, dies at 71

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 65 1 minute read
Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batter and coach, dies at 71

Anshuman Gaekwad, the former India batter and national head coach, has died aged 71, following a long battle with blood cancer. Gaekwad, who was in London till last month, died in Baroda after a brief in the ICU due to various health complications.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987, before becoming a selector, and later, the coach of the national team.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

As a batter, Gaekwad scored 1985 runs from 70 Test innings, with a highest score of 201 against Pakistan in 1982-83, where he patiently batted for 671 minutes – then the slowest ever double-century in first-class cricket.

He also famously made 81 in Jamaica against a West Indies side boasting the likes of Michael Holding in its attack – a feat rendered doubly impressive by the fact that it came in an era when there were neither helmets nor restrictions on bouncers. Gaekwad had to have an operation after he was stung on the ear by a Holding bouncer that punctured his eardrum. He signed off his playing career on a high, with a hundred in his last first-class match.


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 65 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Rahul Dravid's message to Gautam Gambhir as India head coach - 'Crack a smile, it will shock people'

Rahul Dravid’s message to Gautam Gambhir as India head coach – ‘Crack a smile, it will shock people’

July 27, 2024
SL vs IND 2024, SL vs IND 1st T20I Match Preview

SL vs IND 2024, SL vs IND 1st T20I Match Preview

July 26, 2024
India tour of SL - Suryakumar Yadav captaincy- 'The same train will continue, only the engine has changed'

India tour of SL – Suryakumar Yadav captaincy- ‘The same train will continue, only the engine has changed’

July 26, 2024
Women's Asia Cup 2024, BAN-W vs IND-W 1st Semi-Final Match Report, July 26, 2024

Women’s Asia Cup 2024, BAN-W vs IND-W 1st Semi-Final Match Report, July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow