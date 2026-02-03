Global Sportswear Leader Marks Major U.S. Expansion With Ribbon Cutting Featuring Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Feb. 3, 2026

/PRNewswire/ —, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing sportswear companies, will officially open its first U.S. flagship store in Beverly Hills on Friday, February 13th, marking a major milestone in the brand’s global expansion and long-term investment in the American market. The grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by ANTA leadership, City of Beverly Hills officials, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, and ANTA’s signature athletes, including NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the flagship serves as ANTA’s U.S. brand hub and a physical expression of the company’s performance innovation, athlete-driven design, and global vision. Situated at 330 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, the approximately 2,500–3,000 square-foot space features a curated assortment across performance running, lifestyle footwear, signature basketball, and apparel, alongside immersive athlete storytelling and brand environments. Designed to function as more than a retail destination, the store is envisioned as a community and cultural hub, with future programming set to include run clubs, athlete-led activations, and initiatives celebrating the intersection of Chinese American heritage, sport, and performance innovation. The opening builds on ANTA’s significant global retail footprint of more than 12,000 stores across China, reinforcing the brand’s scale, credibility, and long-term commitment to the U.S. market. “Opening our first U.S. flagship in Beverly Hills is a defining moment for ANTA,” said Samuel Tsui, CEO of ANTA Brand. “This store represents our commitment to the U.S. market and our belief that sport, culture, and performance innovation belong on the world’s biggest stages. Beverly Hills is the perfect home for that vision.” The opening ceremony will include welcoming remarks from city and chamber leaders, executive comments from ANTA leadership, and an official ribbon cutting with Irving, Thompson, and city officials. The event will also feature a special presentation highlighting ANTA’s signature athletes, offering insight into the collaboration and design intent behind the performance footwear. Following the ceremony, invited guests and media will tour the store, explor exclusive product assortments, and capture visuals throughout the flagship space, including dedicated brand and athlete areas. The Beverly Hills flagship is ANTA’s first permanent retail presence in the United States and will serve as the foundation for future brand expansion, athlete partnerships, and consumer engagement nationwide.Founded in 1991, ANTA is a global sportswear company committed to performance innovation, elite athletic partnerships, and world-class product design. With a presence in multiple international markets, ANTA continues to expand its global footprint while supporting athletes at the highest levels of competition. SOURCE ANTA