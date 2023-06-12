Menu
Anushka Sharma Finds Support After Being Unnecessarily TROLLED Following Virat Kohli, Indias Loss in WTC Final 2023

WTC Final 2023: Anushka was there at the Oval rooting for the Indian side but after the loss, she faced the heat.

Anushka Sharma Brutally TROLLED (Image: Twitter)

London: Indian fans are passionate about cricket and that was once again evident after the side lost the World Test Championship 2023 final on Sunday by 209 runs against Australia. Fans and cricket lovers were extremely hurt by the performance of their team and hence they started spewing venom on social media. It was sad and unnecessary to see fans target actress Anushka Sharma and troll her. Anushka was there at the Oval rooting for the Indian side but after the loss, she faced the heat. But again, there were fans who came out in support of her as well.

Here are some of the tweets that were in support of the actress:










