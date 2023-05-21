Home

IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Gives Flying KISS To Hubby Virat Kohli After RCB Batter Slams 7th IPL Hundred Against GT- WATCH Viral Video

Bengaluru: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma was a happy wife on Sunday as his husband Virat Kohli smashed a 60-ball century against Gujarat Titans in a do-or-die situation match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After Virat completed his second successive hundred, Anushka was seen cheering his hubby from the stands and also gave him a flying kiss for his hard-fought innings.

Right from the word go, Kohli hit ground running after a long wait of 55 minutes for the game to start due to rain and unleashed a masterclass in front of a hugely supportive home crowd through his unbeaten 101 off 61 balls, also his seventh IPL hundred.

He mesmerised everyone with his magical bottom-handed shots, controlled footwork and usage of wrists to hit 13 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 165.6, taking the side to a big total despite wickets falling around him, and went off the field to a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.

Kohli led Bangalore’s recovery by cutting wide of cover and square-driving with perfection off Mohit for a brace of fours in the 16th over. He welcomed Dayal by swivelling hard over deep mid-wicket for six, before clipping him for four.

Kohli flicked sweetly and pulled off Shami for a brace of fours, before reaching his century off 60 balls in the final over, where Anuj Rawat flicked Mohit for six and got a four off a mis-field.















