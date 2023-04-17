Anushka Sharma Reaction Goes VIRAL After Virat Kohli RCB Lose To MS Dhoni CSK In Last-Over Thriller

Home

IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Goes VIRAL After Virat Kohli’s RCB Lose To MS Dhoni’s CSK In Last-Over Thriller

IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Goes VIRAL After Virat Kohli’s RCB Lose To MS Dhoni’s CSK In Last-Over Thriller. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs here on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

It was a heartbreak for a capacity crowd at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium as the fans had to digest yet another close-shave encounter that went against their favour. In the attendance was also Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was seen through out the match cheering for hubby Virat Kohli and RCB. But after the match, she was left dejected like another Bangalore fan as Chennai held their nerves to eke out a thrilling victory.

Her reaction after the match has now gone viral on social media.

In all 444 runs were scored in the two innings with the batters smacking 33 sixes in all as the batters ruled over the bowlers. Conway was adjudged as Man of the Match for his match-winning knock. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers, as he finished with figures 3-45. RCB will now face Punjab Kings, this coming Thursday in an afternoon match at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.











