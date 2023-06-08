Home

Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Catch LIVE Action at Oval During WTC Final; PICS go VIRAL

WTC Final: Once the pictures of the Indian WAGS surfaced on social space, it instantly received love and went viral.

London: As expected, there was a massive turnout at the iconic Oval on the opening day of the much-awaited World Test Championship final. But what stole the show were the wives of the Indian cricketers with their presence at the iconic venue. Virat Kohli’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma was in the stands and she had Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh by her side. Like always, they were rooting for the Indian team. Once the pictures of the Indian WAGS surfaced on social space, it instantly received love and went viral.

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

The first hour of the second day would be important for both sides. While India look to break the partnership, Australia will look to strengthen their position further in the finale.















