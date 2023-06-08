Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Catch LIVE Action at Oval During WTC Final; PICS go VIRAL

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Catch LIVE Action at Oval During WTC Final; PICS go VIRAL

WTC Final: Once the pictures of the Indian WAGS surfaced on social space, it instantly received love and went viral.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma age, Anushka Sharma updates, Ritika Sajdeh, Ravichandran Ashwin in WTC final, Ravichandran Ashwin against Australia, Virat Kohli in England, , IND vs AUS, World Test Championship, India vs Australia, India vs AUstralia in WTC final, IND vs AUS in WTC final, Ritika Sajdeh husband, Ritika Sajdeh net worth, WTC Final live streaming, Virushka
WTC Final 2023

London: As expected, there was a massive turnout at the iconic Oval on the opening day of the much-awaited World Test Championship final. But what stole the show were the wives of the Indian cricketers with their presence at the iconic venue. Virat Kohli’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma was in the stands and she had Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh by her side. Like always, they were rooting for the Indian team. Once the pictures of the Indian WAGS surfaced on social space, it instantly received love and went viral.

Here are some of the pictures:

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

The first hour of the second day would be important for both sides. While India look to break the partnership, Australia will look to strengthen their position further in the finale.










Source link

Previous article
Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Rahul Dravid For Not Picking Ravi Ashwin in Indias Playing XI For WTC Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights