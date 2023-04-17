Home

Anushka Sharma Says ‘They Love Him’ When MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: But what stole the show was Anushka Sharma’s reaction. The actress, who was in the stands, was caught telling her fans, “They love him” when Dhoni is marking his guard.

Anushka When Dhoni Comes to Bat (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: So, MS Dhoni finally walked out to bat in the final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy. Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished trying to clear the ropes. Once Jadeja was out, there was a huge cheer across the ground and you know MS Dhoni is walking out to bat. It was deafening as fans started yelling his name. But what stole the show was Anushka Sharma’s reaction. The actress, who was in the stands, was caught telling her fans, “They love him” when Dhoni is marking his guard.

Here is the clip where you can easily lip-read Anushka:

BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023 “THEY LOVE HIM” – Anushka Sharma when crowd went wild for Thala MS Dhoni’s entry ❤#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/gAQAvZD21g — ` (@icskian) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, breezy half-centuries by Devon Conway and Shivam Dune helped Chennai Super Kings post a massive 226/6 in 20 overs.

Conway started slowly but struck some brilliant shots in a superb display of power-hitting, blasting 83 off 45 deliveries while Dube smashed 52 off 27 balls, blasting five towering sixes, as CSK made superb use of a good pitch and feasted on the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling as skipper Faf du Plessis missed a trick or two by failing to make better use of his spinners after opting to bowl first.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 226/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52, Ajinkya Rahane 37; Wanindu Hasaranga 1-21) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

At the time of filing the copy, Bangalore was three down for 159 and very much in with a chance. Captain Faf du Plessis has past fifty and would be the key if RCB have to pull off this chase.











