Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohlis Lovable Chemistry During Ad Shoot Will Give You Couple Goals

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Lovable Chemistry During Ad Shoot Will Give You Couple Goals | VIRAL PIC

In a picture that is being loved by their fans, Anushka and Virat are holding hands and smiling in an ad shoot.

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are arguably the most popular couple in the country. It takes a whopping amount to get the two in one frame for a project and hence they are an advertiser’s dream. It is no secret that years after marriage, the two are still very much in love. In a picture that is being loved by their fans, Anushka and Virat are holding hands and smiling in an ad shoot. The two power couple are shooting for Puma and are looking ever-so-good together.

Here is the picture of the two that is now going viral:

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma during the Puma Ad Shoot. – A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/sNI1TaGrzP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the premier India batter is currently on a break after returning from Windies. He would now be a part of the Asia Cup squad and would join the camp ahead of the tournament. He would be the key to India’s fortunes this season.

In the ODI series in the Carribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first match while was rested in the next two. Kohli wasn’t named in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the Ireland series as well that starts on August 18.

Kohli’s future assignments are the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup at home. Meanwhile, Kohli and Babar will face each other on September 2 in an Asia Cup game in Kandy.

They might also compete in the Super 4 stage based on how they go in the first round. Additionally, the fierce rivalry will also resume in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad. So, a lot to look forward to, fans would be hoping Kohli comes good.















