August 5, 2023

Any Bowler Will Like To Get Him Out, Kyle Mayers Opens Up On Most Precious Wicket Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kyle Mayers also talked about Kohli’s aggression and the most precious wicket for any bowler between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kyle Mayers, RCB, LSG, IPL 2023, Indian Cricket Team, West Indies Cricket Team, WI Vs IND, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,
Kyle Mayers has scored 483 runs in 25 T20I matches for West Indies. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers opens up on his banter with Indian star batter Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Mayers also talked about Kohli’s aggression and the most precious wicket for any bowler between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The incident took place during the 43rd match in the IPL 2023,  where Faf du Plessis-led RCB defeated LSG in a hotly-contested fixture in Lucknow by 18 runs and after the game, Kyle Mayers was seen having a conversation with Kohli. This was cut short when Gambhir escorted Mayers away. Gambhir was then seen muttering something about Kohli and even tried to charge towards him.

While he was stopped by a number of teammates, including Rahul, he went on to confront Kohli. Kohli and Gambhir were seen exchanging words and had to be separated by the two sets of players, including RCB captain Faf du Plessis. Kohli seemed to explain his side, but neither party was in any mood for amicability.

In a recent interview with Fan Code Kyle Mayers talked about Virat Kohli and the most precious wicket between to Indian great batsmen Kohli and Rohit.

“Question – Among Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which one would be your most precious wicket?”

“Virat Kohli. Any bowler would like to get out Kohli, he’s one of the best players across formats” said Kyle Mayers on Fancode.

While talking about his banter with RCB star batter Virat Kohli in IPL 2023 season he replied:

“Question- You had a little bit of banter with Virat Kohli in the IPL, what do you think of his aggression in the game?

“I think it’s great sometimes you know you need to get out the opposition, you know if you need to create any chance anything you could and possibly get out of the game. You know but yaa being aggressive is also good you know it shows courage and willingness to get the team cross the line,” Mayers said.

After losing the First T20I by four runs, team India will play their second T20I match against West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana on August 6. Currently, Rovman Powell-led Windies are leading the five-match series by 1-0.










