August 30, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Apart From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma…

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Apart From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma…’ – Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt on Why India Cannot Win Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt reckoned India only perform well when premier batters Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma deliver.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, IPL, Cricket News, Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 schedule
Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli hug each other after a milestone. (Image: File Photo)

Alur: Today is the day we have all been waiting for. In hours from now, we have the curtain-raiser between Nepal and Pakistan in Multan. Pakistan, along with India would be title contenders for the tournament. But what are India’s realistic chances against Pakistan, who look way better on paper? Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt reckoned India only perform well when premier batters Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma deliver. He also reckoned India’s chances of winning the Asia Cup is slim as there are many players who are returning from injuries.

“If we look at India’s fast bowling, fitness is a concern. Players have been unfit for a long time, we don’t know if they are fragile, will they go full throttle. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they have youngsters, who have played plenty of cricket but they don’t have that much of experience.

“India have won matches only when Rohit Sharma has played well or Virat Kohli has done something spectacular. When the onus is on others they have mostly struggled.”

“Pakistan have Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar, Shadab, Shaheen, Haris Rauf. And in my opinion Pakistan have a much larger core group. India too have match-winners like Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. But their batting is brittle, if Pakistan pick the two big wickets then the others will have a lot to prove. They have not helped India win matches against Pakistan or in their own,” the ex-Pakistan cricketer said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

India take on Pakistan on September 2 at Kandy in their opener. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

When And Where to Watch Online

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Cricket Live Score

11 hours ago admin
4 min read

Novak Djokovic Thrashes Alexandre Muller On US Open Return, Goes Atop In ATP Rankings

11 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

When And Where to Watch Online

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Apart From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma…

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Cricket Live Score

11 hours ago admin
4 min read

Novak Djokovic Thrashes Alexandre Muller On US Open Return, Goes Atop In ATP Rankings

11 hours ago admin