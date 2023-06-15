Menu
ARG Vs AUS: Fan Breaches Security To Hug Lionel Messi During Australia Friendly

The incident happened on the 66th minute of Argentina’s international friendly against Australia at the Workers Stadium in China.

Lionel Messi (L) watches as security officers pursue a fan during play on the field in their friendly against Australia. (Image: AP)

Beijing: Lionel Messi’s craze is everywhere he goes in the world and it was once again on display when a fan breached the security at the Workers Stadium during the Argentina’s friendly game against Australia on Thursday.

The incident happened during the 66th minute of the match when a young boy breached the security officials and ran towards Messi and hugged him straightaway. However, he was lifted by the security officials by his hands and legs, thus causing a delay in the game.

Argentina were leading 1-0 at that time. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead on 80 seconds – the fastest-ever goal scored by the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star in his career.

Enzo Fernandez provides Messi an assist and the Argentine captain dummies past an Australian defender and slots home from 22 yards out beating Mat Ryan at bottom left corner. German Pezzella, who came as an substitute, doubled the lead for Argentina in 68 minutes.

“Due to age it is difficult to play the next World Cup. Now there are the Qualifiers and the Copa America. It was difficult to play because of the heat and humidity, but despite everything, we continued to play with the same idea,” said Messi after the game.










