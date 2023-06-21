Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Arjan Singh Bhullar Breaks Silence On Dispute With UFC Fighter Anshul Jubli, Says

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • EXCLUSIVE | Arjan Singh Bhullar Breaks Silence On Dispute With UFC Fighter Anshul Jubli, Says ‘He doesn’t Even Know His Lineage’

Anshul Jubli made a lot of buzz in the MMA circuit after winning the Road to UFC early this year afte beating Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih and earning himself a UFC contract.



Updated: June 21, 2023 9:31 PM IST


By Nikhil

One Championship, One Championship upcoming event, One Championship upcoming fights, One Championship heavyweight division, One Championship heavyweight champion, One Championship news, One Championship fight updates, One Friday Fights 22, One Championship Heavuyweight title unification fight, Arjan Singh Bhullar, Arjan Singh Bhullar news, Arjan Singh Bhullar updates, Arjan Singh Bhullar upcoming fight, Arjan Singh Bhullar next fight, heavyweight champion Arjan Singh Bhullar, Arjan Singh Bhullar's warning to Anatoly Malykhin, Arjan Singh Bhullar vs Anatoly Malykhin, Anatoly Malykhin vs Arjan Singh Bhullar, Bhullar vs Malykhin, UFC, UFC Fighters, Indian UFC Fighter, Anshul Jubli, Indian UFC Fighter Anshul Jubli, Anshul Jubli next fight, Arjan Singh Bhullar and Anshul Jubli dispute
Arjan Singh Bhullar and Anshul Jubli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: One Championship’s Heavyweight Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar is set to go one-on-one against current interim Heavyweight Champion Anatoly Malykhin in his first-ever title defence at One Friday Fights 22 which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight can be seen live exclusively on Star Sports and Disney plus Hotstar on June 23.

Ahead of the mega clash, Arjan addressed his dispute with UFC fighter and a rising name from India in the world of MMA, Anshul Jubli. The 28-year-old made a lot of buzz in the MMA circuit after winning the Road to UFC early this year after beating Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih and earning himself a UFC contract.

Jubli’s win made him an overnight sensation in India and his post-fight speech where he said “Namaste UFC, India is here” went viral all across the internet. Jubli is the first India-born fighter to win inside the UFC octagon. However, social media preached him as the first Indian to represent India at that stage.

However, Bhullar openly vouched against it as he is also a fighter of the Indian-origin and has represented India in the UFC before too. Bhullar is the first-ever MMA Heavyweight champion coming of Indian origin and after his online comments on the matter, many believed that he and Jubli have a dispute between them.

“Yes and No, obviously he is born in India so there’s a difference, you have to respect that. yes i was the first and there was another Indian-born fighter that came through as well, he had one fight even before him. So you have to be a student of the sport if you wanna be great and he doesn’t even know his own lineage in the sport that’s all that was,” Bhullar explained the dispute with Jubli during an exclusive conversation with India.com.

Bhullar had represented Canada in Commonwealth Games and even won a medal for them. So many people even question when he talks about representing India in MMA. He answered all these critics and said “I’m definitely not Chinese, I’m definitely not African. So it’s understandable that my blood is still Indian. My family comes from Punjab, I’m very close to Punjab, we still have family in Punjab. So I’m happy that I’m able to represent that.”










Source link

Previous article
Sunil Chhetri Stars With Hattrick, Blue Tigers Trounce Shaheens 4-0
Next article
PCB Likely Chairman Zaka Ashraf Rejects Hybrid Model For Asia Cup, On Collision Course With BCCI
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights