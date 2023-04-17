Home

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Debut, Mid-Pitch Fight, A Blazing Shimron Hetmyer Inning And Other Face-Offs

Kohli and Ganguly’s not being on cordial relations isn’t something that is a surprise, though one would have expected the self-professed calmer Kohli to be, well, calm. Evidently, some scars are deeper than the rest.

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 really did threaten to boil over through the weekend, with the Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Knight Riders match making more headlines for the on-field tiff between KKR skipper Nitish Rana and MI spinner Hrithik Shokeen. Elsewhere too, there was a fair amount of eyeballing, not least from Virat Kohli during the match with Delhi Capitals (DC), and the subsequent missing out on handshakes between him and Sourav Ganguly did not go unnoticed either. Quite a week, not least thanks to the sensational batting of Shimron Hetmyer in Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) famous win of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Shahrukh Khan, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) got past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

With the temperature rising all over the country, one was left to wonder when things would boil over on the field. While the RCB-DC clash didn’t really see any real fights, Kohli was at his liveliest in a long time, with the snarl of younger days replacing the current happy smile.

Rana and Shokeen was a full-on face-off, with the former really incensed by the send-off he received from Shokeen after his dismissal. Given than both appear for Delhi in domestic cricket, one senses we haven’t’ seen the last of it.

But some heads were calmer. Shahrukh Khan is not the most animated of cricketers, but give him a bat, and he explodes. LSG had no clue how to stop the man, whose bidding during the IPL 2023 Player Auction had added an interesting sidelight as he was compared to his more luminous namesake.

On Saturday, he scored at a strike rate of 230 as PBKS pulled off a win that looked remote at one stage. Quite a feat for the quiet cricketer.

Hetmyer isn’t the quiet types. With his bling and assorted hairdos, the West Indian has the flair for doing things and one of those things is to hit the cricket ball hard and long.

Five long sixes and two fours to boot, and Hetmyer had taken RR across the line as they were looking to fall short, even after the fine 60 (six sixes) from skipper Sanju Samson.

One always wonders what would it take for Samson to be a regular in the Indian cricket team. Surely, he doesn’t have to prove anything anymore.

Also, one wonders what it the need to continue with players like Riyan Parag, that too ahead of Hetmyer, in the RR line-up.

MI had no real issues. Apart from the debut of another Tendulkar, the top-order of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (to MI’s great relief) clattered the unimaginative KKR bowling to all part to make things easy.

KKR applauded Venkatesh Iyer’s century, 104 off 51 deliveries with nine sixes and six fours, at a strike-rate of 203.92. Quite something to see. But not one other batter crossed 25, so the sum total was middling, just not enough to challenge the MI batting.

Quite a weekend. Lots of fireworks of all kinds. But some good cricket and great showing. Kept the tempo alive for more to come.











