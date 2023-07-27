July 27, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar Flaunts His Six-Pack Abs in New Instagram Post, Hot Pic Goes VIRAL

Arjun took to Instagram and posted a picture where you can see him flaunt his six-pack abs. 

Arjun Tendulkar Hot Pics

Mumbai: There were times when fitness was an issue with Indian cricketers, but times have changed and a lot of credit for that has to be given to former India captain Virat Kohli. Nowadays, the Indian team is one of the best when it comes to fitness and that shows when they save runs in the field. Kohli has changed the culture of the Indian dressing-room where one has to be fit to be considered for selection. Taking a cue from Kohli, young Arjun Tendulkar has also taken to fitness seriously. Recently, Arjun took to Instagram and posted a picture where you can see him flaunt his six-pack abs.

Arjun Tendulkar Six-Pack Abs

It is heartwarming to see Arjun laying so much emphasis on his fitness as he realises that is important.

Arjun has been a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) for three years now. He made his debut for MI only this year and impressed in some of the matches. In one of the matches in IPL 2023, Arjun was chosen as the Dressing Room Player of the Match in Mumbai Indians and was presented the award by none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

In domestic cricket, Arjun plays for Goa. He had made his debut for Goa only last season, scoring century in his debut match. Not to forget, Sachin Tendulkar had also scored a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut. Arjun had to shift to Goa because he was not getting chance in the Mumbai team setup because there was high competition for places.










